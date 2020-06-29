Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kingaroy Street Crash
Kingaroy Street Crash
News

GALLERY: Young boy saves lives in Kingaroy Street crash

Tristan Evert
29th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG boy is being hailed a hero after a split second decision likely saved lives.

The youngster pushed bystanders to safety as a Nissan patrol crashed through the Lifeline furniture shop on Kingaroy Street this morning.

The driver, a 89 year old Kingaroy man, lost control reversing across Kingaroy street, clipping a Toyota HiLux before going on to the footpath and through the shop window.

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

Kingaroy officer-in-charge senior sergeant Dave Tierney said it's lucky no one was killed.

"There were a bunch of kids in front of the Lifeline shop and luckily a young boy was able to push them all out of the way," Sen Sgt Tierney said.

"We are still investigating the cause of the incident and are still speaking to eye witnesses.

"One man was taken to Kingaroy Hospital with minor shoulder injuries."

kingaroy car crash kingaroy police south burnett news
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car smashes through Kingaroy shopfront

        premium_icon Car smashes through Kingaroy shopfront

        News EMERGENCY crews have arrived on the scene after a ute drove through a shopfront.

        Temporary interruption to Nanango water supply

        premium_icon Temporary interruption to Nanango water supply

        News NANANGO residents are being advised of a temporary disturbance to the water supply...

        Fines put on hold during COVID-19 pandemic

        premium_icon Fines put on hold during COVID-19 pandemic

        News SPER halts fine collection notices in response to coronavirus

        Celebrating 80 years of life in the South Burnett

        premium_icon Celebrating 80 years of life in the South Burnett

        News Surrounded by family and friends, this South Burnett lady celebrated her 80th...