GALLERY: Young boy saves lives in Kingaroy Street crash

A YOUNG boy is being hailed a hero after a split second decision likely saved lives.

The youngster pushed bystanders to safety as a Nissan patrol crashed through the Lifeline furniture shop on Kingaroy Street this morning.

The driver, a 89 year old Kingaroy man, lost control reversing across Kingaroy street, clipping a Toyota HiLux before going on to the footpath and through the shop window.

Kingaroy officer-in-charge senior sergeant Dave Tierney said it's lucky no one was killed.

"There were a bunch of kids in front of the Lifeline shop and luckily a young boy was able to push them all out of the way," Sen Sgt Tierney said.

"We are still investigating the cause of the incident and are still speaking to eye witnesses.

"One man was taken to Kingaroy Hospital with minor shoulder injuries."