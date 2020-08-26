Game of Bones: X-rated film shot at Sunshine Coast landmark

Stills from a soft core pornographic video shot at Bli Bli Castle. It has left the owner horrified.

A couple, who have filmed their risque adventures at a high-profile Sunshine Coast castle, have been labelled as "stupid" by the landmark's owner.

The footage shows the woman using a sex toy and giving oral sex to a man close to passing families at the Sunshine Castle at Bli Bli.

The owner of the family-friendly attraction, Birte Benecke-Uhrig, has lashed out at the pair.

"It was two stupid people doing something silly," she said.

The couple's filming efforts have been described as an X-rated version of Game of Bones.

Ms Benecke-Uhrig said she was made aware of the video about two weeks ago but said there was little she could do now.

"There's not much we can do about it," she said.

"They paid entry and did it in secret.

"We cleaned all the areas where it was filmed. It was unfortunate."

The video, which has been viewed more than 219,000 times on an online porn site, shows a woman using a sex toy at different locations inside the castle.

It also shows the woman performing oral sex on a man and footage of her frolicking about the castle towers in a short skirt and pink lingerie while a family was below.

The video also included drone footage of the castle.

Police are yet to receive a complaint about the video.

However, Sunshine Coast District Superintendent Craig Hawkins said it was a crime to commit an indictable offence within the view of the public.

Owner of the family-friendly Sunshine Castle Birte Benecke-Uhrig. Picture: Iain Curry

The user, who uploaded the video to the porn site, used the name Secret Crush and also uploaded a further 50 videos under the same name.

The user's bio says: "Hey, Scarlet here, I have a sexual appetite kicked into overdrive and being watched by strangers is one of my biggest turn ons. My partner and I really enjoy being creative and sex aside we love being able to film, edit and create our own adult films for you to enjoy."

The video was not the only time the castle became subject to adult-only material.

In 2017, the castle had generated interest from prospective buyers wishing to turn it into an adult theme park.

"Not a swingers club, think 50 Shades of Grey," commercial real estate agent Michael Shadforth said at the time.