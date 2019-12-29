Game of Thrones actor found dead

Game of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar died suddenly at his Belfast home on Christmas Eve, it emerged today.

Dunbar was the body double for Theon Greyjoy actor Alfie Allen in the hit show and an extra, as well as appearing in hit BBC show Line of Duty .

It has not been revealed how the actor died.

Game Of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar has died. Picture: HBO

The actor, in his 30s, died at his home in east Belfast on December 24, local media reports.

Pamela Smyth, Head of Crowd Makeup on Game of Thrones, said Dunbar drew attention among the thousands of extras on the set.

"Even among the thousands of extras that came through the crowd room on Thrones - Andrew always stood out," she said.

"Always professional and mannerly with a big broad beaming smile. A beautiful soul - he will be missed by all the GoT family."

Game Of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar, with friend and actor Andy McClay, has died. Picture: HBO

Fellow actor and friend Andy McClay paid tribute to his "special" pal who also worked as a DJ.

He said: "Everyone always wanted Andrew. There was just something about him that was special.

'ANDREW ALWAYS STOOD OUT'

"People always felt good around him, happy, excited for the day's work and there was always a lot of fun when he was around.

"I'd say most of us felt the same when we came on set, we wanted Andrew to be there, we'd search him out. He was like a gel that kept us all together.

"A lot of people plan to travel to attend his funeral; actors, directors, make-up and many, many more. Everyone who met Andrew loved him.

Game of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar has died. Picture: Instagram

"He did a lot of different things, including working as a Game of Thrones tour guide which he was brilliant at.

"He could have made it as a professional actor but he really wanted to do his art and DJ."

Helen Sloan, Principle Stills Photographer for Game of Thrones, paid tribute to Dunbar's professionalism.

HEARTBREAKING TRIBUTES

She said: "Yesterday morning we heard the awful news that we lost one of our Thrones Family. Andrew Dunbar was an absolute gem. Funny, charming, beautiful - and that impression of Miguel will never be beaten.

"When we were setting up to shoot the season 8 campaign - a stand-in was required. Knowing exactly who I wanted - the hunt for Andy began.

"They told me he had just left and I ran out to the car park after him and asked if he would be up for it.

"He said he was heading out that night - but said he wanted to do anything to help. He came back in and got back into costume just for me.

Game Of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar has died. Picture: HBO

MORE NEWS

Hong Kong protests descend into chaos

Lolita star dies at 73

Is Meghan starting her own newspaper?

"Even though he knew I couldn't give him the photos after. Well f**k it. I'm breaking the rules of publication now. These photos need to be seen and shared among friends. Because he looks like a total legend.

"An excellent addition to Thrones all the way through. A beautiful performer - and great guy to have around.

"Andy - an absolute dote. The last time I saw him was at [our friend's] funeral. And we shared a warm but silent hug. Wish we could have chatted more."

Saddened to hear that our #ExtraFamily and #GoT Family lost one of our shining lights on Christmas Eve. So many deserving, heartfelt tributes have been paid to him. Thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time. RIP #AndrewDunbar https://t.co/ct396Z4ZYR — Karen Marshall (@kfmarshall75) December 27, 2019

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission