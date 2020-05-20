GAME ON: Tennis courts reopen for social play

VOLLEY: Tennis courts across the South Burnett are reopening for social matches. Picture: Tristan Evert

SOUTH Burnett tennis clubs have called game, set and match against a forced ban from the court as coronavirus restrictions ease.

A maximum of 10 players can now play at once, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Blackbutt Tennis Club’s Noeleen Bird said it was great the club was able to reopen.

“We have had singles games going since the weekend and have been following all the social distancing guidelines,” Bird said.

“Social tennis is back up and running, and as a small club we are fortunate we don’t have to worry so much about having more than 10 on the court at once.

“We have set up a hand sanitiser station and have special racquets and balls for people who need to hire them.”

The club are also in the process of resurfacing one of their courts with synthetic grass, which is due to be completed in the coming months.

The Murgon courts are also open for social matches.

Budding players can drop in to Top Video to pick up the key, and will need to pay a deposit to ensure its return.

The Nanango Tennis Association are still considering when they can get their regular fixture matches up and going, however the courts are open for social play.

The Kingaroy and District Tennis Association are still making a decision on the opening of their courts.