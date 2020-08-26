Gaming for good: Kingaroy gamer battling it out for charity

A FORMER Kingaroy teacher and gaming fanatic has found a way to use his passion to raise funds for charity.

Damian Nicholson goes by the PC handle Sparhawk Games, and is a part of a live stream event on Twitch called the Starlight Game Changers, raising money for the Starlight Children's Foundation.

Originally working at Kingaroy State High School, Mr Nicholson made the switch to working from home, and wanted to connect with people following his change of work life.

"I moved from a role in a busy high school overseeing business and IT projects, and the transfer to my new job is quite different," he said.

"While working from home I was looking for a way I could engage with the community, and build relationships with minded individuals through common interests."

He has a keen interest in the PC game 'Realm Royale', a first person shooter loosely based around Fortnight and World of Warcraft.

Picture: Dominic Elsome

After finding a like minded community online, he has been able to use Twitch as a way to monetise his content for a good cause.

Mr Nicholson's previous gaming exploits in January this year netted $410 to the Benevolent Hope Academy in Kenya, organised by the Australian co-ordinator and Kingaroy resident Sandy Walker.

"I've seen popular players constantly involved in charity efforts on a much larger scale, so I figured why can't other people do this in smaller communities to do some good," Mr Nicholson said.

"The Starlight Children's foundation use the phrase 'gaming for good', and I feel like we're doing that with what we love."

Now Mr Nicholson and a group of 100 other players are raising much needed funds for the children's charity.

"Charities register on their own site, and players, no matter how big or small, provide a link so people watching can donate," he said.

"All donations over $2 are tax deductible, and we've been doing these streams since August 13."

The army of Twitch live streamers have already raised $640, with the event closing on August 30.

Make sure to check out your favourite gamers as they stream for Starlight in support of Starlight week here.