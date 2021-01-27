Menu
Police will continue to investigate the alleged robbery and assault of two Kingaroy residents on Haly Street. Photo./File
Crime

Gang of youths allegedly robs, assaults pair in Kingaroy CBD

Tristan Evert
27th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
A 15-year-old Kingaroy girl and a 15-year-old Dalby boy are due to face Kingaroy Children's Court this afternoon after they were charged with assault and robbery.

Police allege the pair robbed and assaulted a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man in Haly Street Tuesday, January 26 at 5.40am

The pair allegedly approached the victims in the park demanding their tobacco and skate boards before assaulting them and leaving.

An 18-year-old Kingaroy woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 15 also charged with the alleged robbery.

A 13-year old Kingaroy girl will also appear in the Kingaroy Children's Court for the alleged robbery at a later date.

South Burnett

