Gas leak led to explosion in Murgon home, man airlifted

A 71-year-old Murgon man has been airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition with burns after a gas leak caused an explosion in his home.

Just before 2pm on February 28 emergency crews were called to Goodchild Drive, Murgon reports of a house fire.

According to a Queensland police spokesman the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

"The man was doing some renovations on his house, causing a gas leak and then he ignited something causing the explosion," the spokesman said.

"Police have set up a crime scene, however are not treating it as suspicious."

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews battled to contain the blaze, which they had under control by 2.15pm.

The man was initially treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to Murgon Hospital where he awaited the RACQ LifeFlight Helicopter.

He was then flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital where he was to be treated in the burns unit.