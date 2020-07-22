Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A single-vehicle crash near Sunnybank Plaza has caused a gas leak. Picture: Steve Pohlner
A single-vehicle crash near Sunnybank Plaza has caused a gas leak. Picture: Steve Pohlner
News

Gas leak near major shopping centre

by Cormac Pearson
22nd Jul 2020 8:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Up to 100 people may be evacuated from a major shopping centre in Brisbane's south after a car struck a nearby gas main about 7pm, rupturing it.

Police have urged people to avoid the area near Sunnybank Plaza at the intersection of Mains Rd and McCullough St while emergency services look to evacuate people in the surrounding areas.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were sending multiple crews and senior officers to help clear the area and deal with the gas leak.

There are heavy traffic delays in the area, meanwhile

The sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured.

A single-vehicle crash near Sunnybank Plaza has caused a gas leak. Picture: Steve Pohlner
A single-vehicle crash near Sunnybank Plaza has caused a gas leak. Picture: Steve Pohlner


Originally published as Gas leak near major shopping centre

More Stories

editors picks emergency gas leak

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All Trades Queensland in shock collapse

        premium_icon All Trades Queensland in shock collapse

        Breaking Administrators have taken control of the nation’s largest commercial employer of apprentices and trainees after it collapsed. SEE WHAT IT MEANS FOR YOU

        Heartbroken business owner arrives to nasty surprise

        premium_icon Heartbroken business owner arrives to nasty surprise

        Crime A recently reopened Nanango Business has been dealt another setback.

        ‘I’m over it’: Defendant ignores frustrated magistrate

        premium_icon ‘I’m over it’: Defendant ignores frustrated magistrate

        News A COURT matter had to be adjourned after the defendant refused to respond to the...

        ‘Dilapidated’ train carriages to be removed from trail site

        premium_icon ‘Dilapidated’ train carriages to be removed from trail site

        Council News Community group to upgrade popular camping destination.