Gayle shelves retirement plans for crack at T20 World Cup

The Chris Gayle extravaganza is set to roll on for another five years with the world's most watchable cricketer declaring he was far from retirement.

Gayle blew out 40 birthday candles in September but reckons he can hold a bat for another five years and has also mooted a possible return to Australia.

The devastating opener invited West Indies selectors to pick him for this year's Twenty20 World Cup, which would see Gayle light up the MCG against New Zealand on October 25.

Gayle opted out of T20s after last year's World Cup though and so it wouldn't surprise if he went unselected as West Indies chase their third T20 crown.

Gayle has not played in Australia since Cricket Australia effectively told him never to return to the Big Bash League after a controversial summer for Melbourne Renegades in 2015-2016.

"A lot of people still want see Chris Gayle out there in the middle," Gayle said in Bangladesh, where he is playing T20 cricket against the likes of Shane Watson and Andre Russell.

"Let's talk at 45. I think that's a good number. The body is feeling good, and I am sure I am getting younger as days go on.

"I still have that love for the game and that passion for the game as well, and I would love to carry on as long as possible.

"Even in franchise cricket I am still playing a few games here and there around the globe because I still feel I have a lot to offer."

Gayle floated a possible Test comeback during last year's World Cup however that never eventuated.