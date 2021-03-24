Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pickers at Glen Grove Orchards. Photo/Gayndah Fruitpickers
Pickers at Glen Grove Orchards. Photo/Gayndah Fruitpickers
News

Gayndah calls on local labourers to overcome workforce woes

Holly Cormack
24th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Each year as citrus season approaches in the North Burnett, overseas backpackers looking to secure a second year on their Working Holiday Visa are eager to get picking.

But with COVID keeping visitors out of Australia, local producers are struggling to find enough willing workers to ensure the upcoming citrus season is a success.

To combat the lagging labour force, Gayndah Fruitgrowers - a community organisation representing the interests of citrus fruit growers in Gayndah - are taking matters into their own hands, proactively calling upon 500 workers to pick this seasons crop.

Citrus grower and Gayndah Fruitgrowers secretary﻿ Judy Shepherd said local producers launched the campaign in an attempt to attract a more domestic workforce, as well as travellers still living in the Queensland, to the North Burnett.

“The season is about to start in the next two or three weeks,” Ms Shepherd said.

“The feedback from other regions is that it's been a bit of a nightmare and we’re trying to see if we can circumvent that by getting in early and offering a really good long season.”

“We all got together earlier in the year and thought, well, we can sit back and wait for the government to tell us they're going to fix it or we can try solve some of our own problems.”

While there has been some domestic interest, Ms Shepherd said finding a place to stay has proved problematic for some, given how flexible backpackers typically are when it comes to accommodation.

“Our backpackers are very mobile and very self-contained. They can up and drop everything and go somewhere else when need be,” she said.

“They don't have the ties that our local people have, but they also often have all of their own accommodation pretty well sorted out.”

Despite the hurdle, Ms Shepherd said Gayndah was lucky in that it was a very desirable place to work given the length of the fruit picking season, which would hopefully draw more prospective pickers to the region.

“The season will go from the end of March through to October, and for people who work well, learn the technique and put decent effort into it, they can make some seriously good money,” Ms Shepherd said.

“We've also got a very good reputation for fair and equitable employers.”

To apply, contact Judy Shepherd at sheps@bigpond.com.

gayndah citrus gayndah fruit growers
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics on scene after child struck by car in Yarraman

        Premium Content Paramedics on scene after child struck by car in Yarraman

        News Police are on scene at a “very serious” incident after a young child was hit by a car in Yarraman.

        Regional suburb’s property price predictor revealed

        Premium Content Regional suburb’s property price predictor revealed

        Property Hot, warm or cold: Your suburb’s property price predictor revealed

        COVID-19 vaccinations kick off in South Burnett region

        Premium Content COVID-19 vaccinations kick off in South Burnett region

        News The AstraZeneca vaccine has landed in Kingaroy, kicking off the COVID-19...

        Former South Burnett councillor reprimanded for touching woman

        Premium Content Former South Burnett councillor reprimanded for touching...

        Council News A former South Burnett councillor has been formally reprimanded for...