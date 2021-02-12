Gayndah citizen of the year joins regional development body

Tireless community champion and current North Burnett Citizen of the Year John Zahl has been invited to join the Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett committee.

The retired local government councillor is the current chair of the Burnett Inland Economic Development Organisation (BIEDO), Mundubbera Bendigo Community Bank Branch and Gunther Aged Care Facility.

He was recently named both the Gayndah and North Burnett Citizen of the Year in the 2021 Australia Day awards.

Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett (RDAWBB) chair Bill Trevor said he was delighted to welcome Mr Zahl onto the regional economic development organisation.

“John has decades of experience in both the public and private sector, has local government experience and an impeccable record of community service,” Cr Trevor said.

“He is well known and well regarded and boasts significant stakeholder engagement at individual, government and non-government level.

“While he will primarily represent the North Burnett region his experience and knowledge will be an asset to the entire Wide Bay Burnett region.”

Among other achievements, Mr Zahl is a former partner of Payne Butler and Partners Solicitors, director/manager of Gayndah Fruitgrowers Co-operative and a member of the Wide Bay Burnett LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter Regional Advisory Committee.

He also volunteers his time to assist not for profit and community organisations with their finances and is a registered auditor.

Mr Zahl said he was looking forward to contributing to the wider region as a committee member of RDA WBB.

“Regional development is a passion and I am humbled to be chosen to not only represent the interests of the North Burnett but the wider Wide Bay Burnett community.”

Mr Zahl replaces Burnett Inland Economic Development Organisation CEO Kristy Frahm who stepped down after two years on the committee.

Cr Trevor paid tribute to the commitment of Ms Frahm.

“Kristy was a passionate ambassador for the Burnett Inland having lived all her life in the region and I thank her for her contribution to RDA WBB and wish her well in the future,” Cr Trevor said.

Regional Development Australia (RDA) is a national network of committees made up of local leaders who work with all levels of government, business and community groups to support the economic development of their regions.