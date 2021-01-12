Gayndah driver slams into power pole, takes out electricity

A man was lucky to escape uninjured after slamming into a power pole at Gayndah. File Photo.

A driver was lucky to escape uninjured after crashing into a power pole at Gayndah, taking out the lighting along Les Baker bridge.

According to Sergeant Brendan Florance, a male driver lost control of his vehicle and knocked down a pole on the corner of Bridge Street and Capper Street. Police were called to the scene at 12.05 on Sunday (January 10).

The driver was not injured in the crash.

Sgt Florance said police would like to remind residents the importance of driving safely and to road conditions.