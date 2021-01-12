Menu
A man was lucky to escape uninjured after slamming into a power pole at Gayndah. File Photo.
News

Gayndah driver slams into power pole, takes out electricity

Holly Cormack
12th Jan 2021 10:27 AM
A driver was lucky to escape uninjured after crashing into a power pole at Gayndah, taking out the lighting along Les Baker bridge.

According to Sergeant Brendan Florance, a male driver lost control of his vehicle and knocked down a pole on the corner of Bridge Street and Capper Street. Police were called to the scene at 12.05 on Sunday (January 10).

The driver was not injured in the crash.

Sgt Florance said police would like to remind residents the importance of driving safely and to road conditions.

