Gayndah firey warns of very high fire danger by weeks end

AS WE continue towards another hot summer, Inspector Kent Freeman from the Gayndah Fire Station said the fire danger levels will be very high this week.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be high before conditions worsen, creating a very high fire danger level by Friday and into the weekend.

Inspector Freeman said rain is always welcome, however it also creates more fuel to burn.

“Rain is always a good thing, we really look forward to it but it also means vegetation regenerates and when it dries creates more fuel,” inspector Freeman said.

“We can’t do without rain, we can always do management scenarios like hazard reduction burns in the cooler months to reduce fire loading around townships and structures.

“With the La Nina it’s possible we will get more rain towards the end of the year.”

After serving in the military, Inspector Freeman joined the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service where he has been for 31 years, serving in Gayndah for the past three.

He is now the area commander for the area that spans from Monto to Kilkivan and Goomeri.

Inspector Freeman said he has always had an interest in helping the community.

“I have always had an interest in firefighting and fire services and some of my family members are in the service so I looked into it and have thoroughly enjoyed it ever since,” he said.

“I think just helping people, servicing the community and making a difference during disasters is generally very satisfying.”

