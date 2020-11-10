Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gayndah firefighter and area commander Kent Freeman. (Picture: Kristen Camp)
Gayndah firefighter and area commander Kent Freeman. (Picture: Kristen Camp)
News

Gayndah firey warns of very high fire danger by weeks end

Tristan Evert
10th Nov 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AS WE continue towards another hot summer, Inspector Kent Freeman from the Gayndah Fire Station said the fire danger levels will be very high this week.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be high before conditions worsen, creating a very high fire danger level by Friday and into the weekend.

Inspector Freeman said rain is always welcome, however it also creates more fuel to burn.

“Rain is always a good thing, we really look forward to it but it also means vegetation regenerates and when it dries creates more fuel,” inspector Freeman said.

“We can’t do without rain, we can always do management scenarios like hazard reduction burns in the cooler months to reduce fire loading around townships and structures.

“With the La Nina it’s possible we will get more rain towards the end of the year.”

After serving in the military, Inspector Freeman joined the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service where he has been for 31 years, serving in Gayndah for the past three.

He is now the area commander for the area that spans from Monto to Kilkivan and Goomeri.

Inspector Freeman said he has always had an interest in helping the community.

“I have always had an interest in firefighting and fire services and some of my family members are in the service so I looked into it and have thoroughly enjoyed it ever since,” he said.

“I think just helping people, servicing the community and making a difference during disasters is generally very satisfying.”

central and north burnett fire gayndah fire station high fire danger
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmer flown to hospital after being bitten by deadly snake

        Premium Content Farmer flown to hospital after being bitten by deadly snake

        News IT WAS a case of wrong place, wrong time for a Gayndah citrus grower who was bitten by a snake. FIND OUT WHAT HAPPENED.

        NEW DETAILS: Alleged Nanango brother killer free on bail

        Premium Content NEW DETAILS: Alleged Nanango brother killer free on bail

        Crime “HE simply defended himself”: Details have been released in court about the fatal...

        Auxiliary firefighters needed at new Kilkivan fire station

        Premium Content Auxiliary firefighters needed at new Kilkivan fire station

        News AS THE fire danger continues to rise across the region, a new multi purpose...

        Cherbourg to commemorate Spanish Flu victims 100 years on

        Premium Content Cherbourg to commemorate Spanish Flu victims 100 years on

        Community AFTER years of searching, the Ration Shed Museum and the University of Queensland...