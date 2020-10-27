Menu
A 19-year-old Gayndah man is charged by police after he smashed the windscreen of a car and assaulted a man.
Crime

Gayndah teenager bites man’s arm, smashes windscreen

Kristen Camp
27th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
A 19-year-old male is due to face Gayndah Magistrates Court next month, after he assaulted a 22-year-old victim and smashed the windscreen of a car in Gayndah.

Gayndah Police OIC Don Auld said the assault involved the 19-year-old Gayndah resident biting the arm of the victim and shattering the windscreen of a car.

“This all occurred back on the fourth of October,” Sgt Auld said.

“He was only charged on the 23rd of October.”

The man was charged with assault and wilful damage and will appear in court on November 16.

