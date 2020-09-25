Gayndah’s last World War II soldier laid to rest

A YEAR to the day of his passing, Gayndah’s last World War II soldier was laid to rest yesterday next to his wife in his home town of Gayndah.

Born on the family farm in Wetheron in 1920, Oliver Robinson went to school in Gayndah and from all reports he was quite the scholar.

When the second world war broke out Mr Robinson took his horse to Gympie where he was to enlist in the light horse brigade.

The war however escalated in a different direction and Mr Robinson joined the infantry, serving in Borneo.

Gayndah soldier Oliver Robinson. (Picture: Contributed)

After the war Mr Robinson returned home to Gayndah and bought a farm with his wife, raising four kids.

Mr Robinson’s daughter Meryl Miles said he has always loved Gayndah.

“Dad was a farmer for most of his life, when he was young he drove cattle all over the place,” Mrs Miles said.

“He was the last of the local lads who enlisted and fought in Borneo during the second world war.

“Dad was such a good father and a good man who was highly regarded throughout the community.”

Mr Robinson passed away on September 24, 2019 at 99 years old in Hervey Bay, however it was always his wishes to be laid to rest in Gayndah.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family were unable to have a ceremony earlier this year so they decided to wait until the one year anniversary of his passing.

Oliver Robinson spent majority of his life farming. (Picture: Contributed)

The family had a small ceremony in Gayndah, laying Mr Robinson’s ashes alongside his wife.

Mrs Miles said it was always the families intention to get Mr Robinson back to Gayndah.

“Gayndah was always dads hometown and it was always our intention to have Gayndah as his eternal resting place,” she said.

“The family had a small ceremony yesterday and some guys from the RSL came out.

“It means a lot to the family, our grandparents were buried there and it is wonderful to know dad is now resting their too.”

