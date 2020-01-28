Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Aussie teacher charged over sex with student

by Ashley Argoon
28th Jan 2020 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEACHER has been charged with sex offences against a student after allegedly being exposed by his wife.

 

Daniel Zampatti. Picture: Supplied
Daniel Zampatti. Picture: Supplied

Music teacher Daniel Zampatti from Geelong Christian College faces 16 charges relating to a teenage girl, including sexual penetration of a child under his care, supervision or authority.

It's understood criminal charges have now been laid following a complaint by the alleged victim.

The criminal charges follow an investigation by the Geelong Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team.

Zampatti will face a committal mention at Geelong Magistrates' Court on October 4.

Geelong Christian College declined to comment.

ashley.argoon@news.com.au

@ashargoon

More Stories

Show More
child abuse child sex abuse crime teacher

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young achiever awarded for dedication to her community

        premium_icon Young achiever awarded for dedication to her community

        Local Faces She might only be 17 but Brenna Prendergast’s list of achievements is inspiring.

        • 28th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        What happened to happy little Connor?

        premium_icon What happened to happy little Connor?

        News Police have revealed they are investigating the death of the boy

        Council continues to show support as upgrades begin

        premium_icon Council continues to show support as upgrades begin

        Council News Drivers will be affected in multiple spots across the region.