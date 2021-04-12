Menu
Coral Beutel, Phillip Bishop and Lois Horstmann at the Windera State School Centenary. Photo/Holly Cormack
Coral Beutel, Phillip Bishop and Lois Horstmann at the Windera State School Centenary. Photo/Holly Cormack
Community

Generations unite to celebrate Windera SS 100th anniversary

Holly Cormack
12th Apr 2021 5:00 PM
In a truly special day for Windera State School, students and teachers from across the decades reunited to celebrate and reflect as the beloved small town school turned 100.

The atmosphere was alive as old friends reconnected, sharing memories from their time at school and reflecting on what has changed and what has stayed the same.

Recalling her days as a Windera school girl in the mid to late 1940s, Coral Beutel recounted how she’d ride to school on horseback alongside her classmates, back when Windera was still in its youth.

Descended from the well-known Kratzmann family, Mrs Beutel’s grandfather founded the school in 1920.

“My granddad built the school to send his kids there,” Mrs Beutel said.

“Then my dad went to the school, and then we went, and all my children went too.”

And unsurprising for a Kratzmann, Mrs Beutel’s fondest memories of her days in school centred around sport, namely cricket, as well as fundraising dances run by the P&C.

“The schools weren’t given any money in those days and I remember Judy Smith, said was the treasurer of the P&C, used to run dances up at the Cloyna hall every queen’s birthday weekend,” she said.

“And that’s where the school got most of their equipment.

“We bought a couple of TV’s and sporting equipment just from those dances.”

Having attended Windera 75 years ago, Mrs Beutel said it was a strange experience seeing the faces of friends she hadn’t spoken to in years.

“It’s been so funny to see everyone. You look at people and think I should know them, and I’ll have to sneak a quick look at their name tag to see who they are,” she said.

“I haven’t seen them for ages.”

Organised by Windera State School P&C President Amanda Dennien, the centenary was scheduled to go ahead last year, marking the school’s opening on May 24, 1920.

However, it’s no secret 2020 wasn’t kind to most events, pushing the centenary forward to April 10 this year.

Mrs Dennien said she was thrilled the school’s students and alumni could finally gather and celebrate the rich history of Windera school.

Windera State School students pictured in 1930. Photo/Windera SS
Windera State School students pictured in 1930. Photo/Windera SS

In honour of the students shaped by the school over the past 100 years, nine former school principals read aloud the names of each student enrolled between 1920 and 2021.

Starting with Guy Davis, who called the names of the 1920s students, former principals Gary Lynn (1930s), Ted Zillmann (1940s), Shane Urquhart (1950s), Dr John Davis (1960s), Jim Horton (1970s), Gary Finlay (1980s), Pam Bauer (2000s), and current school principal Cheryl Harvey (2010s) performed the roll call.

Dr Davis, school principal in the early 1960s, said the school has change phenomenally since his teaching days.

“It's changed physically a great deal to start with, it’s got many more amenities than the school had when I was here,” he said.

“We had just the one small school building, nothing else.

Former school principal Dr John Davis reading the roll call for Windera's 1960s students. Photo/Holly Cormack
Former school principal Dr John Davis reading the roll call for Windera's 1960s students. Photo/Holly Cormack

But while the school has grown significantly in size, Dr Davis said its tight knit community has fortunately not gone astray.

“The fondest memories I have are the memories that must belong to lots of small country schools, and that is the very close family like atmosphere that you get in a school this size, and the willingness of students to help each other,” he said.

“The older students helping the younger students and so on.

“I know that in my time here I could have walked out of the classroom and gone away for half an hour and come back, and no one would have moved.

“They were so willing to help each other, not only in the classroom but outside as well.”

Returning to the school’s grounds nearly 60 years after teaching at Windera, Dr Davis said it was a beautiful experience seeing the students he taught all those years ago.

“Seeing students I taught while I was here was a truly lovely experience,” he said.

