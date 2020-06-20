Generous donation gives mate his independence back

Men of League Foundation members Mark Hanson and Greg Pershouse present Ian Templeman with his mobility scooter.

A GENEROUS donation through a local group has given Bundaberg man Ian Templeman his independence back.

He's spent decades involved in the league community in the Wide Bay Burnett as a player, coach and administrator.

Sadly, he's losing mobility in his legs and it's getting increasingly difficult for him to get around.

But the generous donation of a mobility scooter from the Men of League foundation for Mr Templeman means he's not relying on transport services just to get around as he has been for the past few years.

"I was completely blown away," he said.

"It just means a lot for me, I can get around independently."

Over the years, he's been involved in a number of clubs including Brothers and Western Suburbs and playing for Avondale and Yandaran sides back in the day.

He said league used to be a much bigger sport back then, remembering ducking off at half time to drink rum with some teammates.

Mr Templeman said he'd been a member of the Men of League Foundation for the past four years and was ever grateful toward them.

President of Bundaberg's Men of League branch Greg Pershouse said the foundation did a few fundraisers every year, including a golf day and a sportsmens dinner to help raise funds.

He said the money went towards helping people in the community who might be doing it tough.

"What we also do is once we hear of somebody in the football family who's doing it a bit tough, Mark (Hanson) as the wellbeing officer will go around and have a talk to them and see how they're going and see if they need any assistance in anything," Mr Pershouse said.

Mr Hanson said sometimes assistance just meant social visits and saying g'day to the older folks in the Men of League.

"Through meeting with people who have fallen on hard times, Mark has come across a gentleman that's been involved in rugby league all his life, whether as a player, a coach or a manager and administrator of a team," Mr Pershouse said.

"We've identified that Ian has fallen on pretty tough times and we thought well we've got to do and we can do something about it, to try and help in some way.

"After talking to him, we asked him what he would like, whether he would think that a mobility scooter would help him get around a bit more, and he did.

"So through Queensland state branch, we made an application for a mobility scooter for him."

The application for the mobility scooter was successful and has given Mr Templeman back the ability to drop around and see some mates or go to the store without needing to call someone.

"It'll just give him a bit more freedom in his life," Mr Hanson said.

"The only time he gets out of his house most times is to go and see his doctor or go to the hospital. This will enable him to visit some friends and give a bit of independence."

Mr Pershouse agreed, saying the scooter and resulting independence had given back quality of life.

"I'm just so grateful to Men of League," Mr Templeman said.

"They should get more people come to them to become members."

If you're interested in joining the local Men of League branch, you can find more information at menofleague.com