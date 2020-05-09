Generous gift for aged care frontline workers

KIND GIFT: Karinya Residential Manager Liz Clark and Kerry from KK's Tapas Bar and Restaurant with Nanango Lions Club Secretary Jenny and President Sue Cox giving gift vouchers for free hot drinks.

NANANGO aged care workers have been surprised with a generous gift in recognition of their work as frontline workers.

The staff at Southern Cross Care Queensland Karinya Nanango were grateful for the generosity from the Nanango Lions Club.

In recognition of their hard work caring for the residents at Karinya during the coronavirus outbreak, Nanango Lions Club decided to donate free hot drinks to all Karinya staff at KK’s Tapas Bar.

Nanango Lions Club president Sue Cox said they felt the efforts of the front-line aged care workers should be celebrated.

“Our community is grateful for the dedication and compassion of the staff at Karinya, who have worked so hard to protect and care for our older loved ones in a difficult time,” she said.

“We wanted to let them know that we recognise their efforts and free hot drinks is one way we can show our appreciation.”

Karinya residential manager Liz Clark said the gesture was very gratefully received by the staff.

“Knowing that we have the support of the community provides us all with such a morale boost,” she said.

“This is just one example of how our community is stronger together.”

Ms Clark said the coronavirus outbreak had provided a number of challenges for Karinya to deal with.

However, the health and wellbeing of residents had remained the top priority.

“We’ve implemented a number of changes, including temperature checking all visitors, ensuring all staff have received flu vaccinations and doing visitation differently, either at a distance or using technology,” she said.

Additional lifestyle and leisure activities have also been provided to make sure residents have additional entertainment and engagement options.

“We’re really appreciative of the support from families and the community,” Ms Clark said.

“The changes in the way visitation happens in our home have been embraced by everyone who understands how important it is to protect our wonderful residents.”