Georgia Love shares her wedding fears

Former Bachelorette Georgia Love fears she may miss out again on having her wedding during the coronavirus pandemic, after the Tasmanian Premier extended the island's border closure until at least December 1.

Ms Love and her reality show winner partner, Lee Elliott, were due to marry in Italy next year after announcing their engagement via Instagram in September last year.

Last month, the couple announced they had changed plans in response to the pandemic and would marry in Tasmania, where Ms Love worked as a journalist before signing up as the Bachelorette.

On Tuesday, Premier Peter Gutwein announced the state's border restrictions would remain in place until December, causing Ms Love to share her grief on Twitter.

"So like HOW FUNNY IS IT when you cancel your Italy wedding and book it for Tasmania instead hahahahahahahaha and then the Premier shuts the borders til at least December HAHAHAHAHA OMG SO FUNNY I'M TOTALLY FINE!!!!!," she wrote to her followers.

So like HOW FUNNY IS IT when you cancel your Italy wedding and book it for Tasmania instead hahahahahahahaha and then the Premier shuts the borders til at least December HAHAHAHAHA OMG SO FUNNY I’M TOTALLY FINE!!!!! — Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) August 18, 2020

Ms Love also shared a song on her Instagram from Melbourne band Tobi Tobi, announcing the artists had just released a new song and would be her wedding singers "if the bloody thing ever happens".

Despite the current situation in Melbourne, the couple booked their honeymoon earlier this month, with Ms Love telling Instagram followers it was helping her get through "day one of stage four lockdown".

She was apparently inundated with messages suggesting she would not be able to have her wedding or honeymoon because of ongoing restrictions, as her next message to fans was not as serene.

"Trying my best to stay positive here guys! Would love if you would just let me do that," she wrote, using a middle finger emoji in the message.

Mr Gutwein told parliament the closure extension would allow for NSW and Victoria time to bring their current outbreaks under control, and in the meantime, he would be encouraging Tasmanians to support the state's tourism industry with a $100 local travel incentive.

Last week, Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner announced border controls would be in place for at least another 18 months, and Queensland remains closed to NSW, Victoria and the ACT.

Western Australia has also chosen to delay easing its COVID-19 restrictions for another two months.

