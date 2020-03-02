Georgie Somerset’s life advice for young local girls

AG FORCE Queensland president, farmer, board member, active community member and mother Georgie Somerset said she would be spending International Women’s Day reflecting on the inspiring women who came before her and made all her achievements possible.

“I’m really conscious the women before me have fought really hard for our privileges,” she said.

“We still have challenges to overcome, of course. But I think it’s an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come and increase the visibility of women.

“This day showcases women in all sorts of careers and gives young women the chance to go, ‘I can do that or I can achieve my dreams because that other successful woman did. And she did it back when it was much more challenging to do so’.”

As well as her full-time work on her farm out of Durong and her leadership position at Ag Force Queensland, she was, for a time, the president of the Queensland Rural Women’s Network, is the current chair of the Red Earth Community Foundation, has served as a non-executive director on boards of the Queensland Children’s Hospital, the Queensland Royal Flying Doctor Service, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“My work is all centred around helping organisations to be more sustainable and deliver in a more efficient way,” Ms Somerset said.

“The wonderful thing about what I get to do is living here on my property and working the land with my family.

“But I also get to structure my year around travelling for work and I get to do incredibly rewarding work from an amazing base that I love.

“Growing up I had no idea that jobs like this one were ever going to be available.

“As a kid I was extremely curious and asked too many questions. I like to think I always had a go at things and grasped new opportunities

“Along the way I just had a lot of great opportunities pop up and I took every single one of them.

“I always knew I wanted to live in rural communities and in the country. I have also always wanted to work.”

Ms Somerset said it had been amazing to see the visibility of women in her industry grow over the last few years.

“The change over the past 30 years has been the visibility of women in agriculture and leading. Now there are more women than ever being the CEO, the chair and the president,” she said.

“Which to me is so important. All the research shows when organisations have over 35% women in leadership, they become more sustainable and profitable.

“Why not tap into 100% of the population?”

Ms Somerset said she had been described as a feminist in the past, however to her it was all about providing women with equal opportunities.

“It’s about equal voice, opportunity and respect,” she said.

“It’s being respected as a woman and as a person.

“It’s about people believing that you do have something to offer.”

Despite this continual growth in women’s rights, Ms Somerset said we still needed to work on addressing ‘unconscious bias’.

“What you grow up with you tend to perpetuate. It’s natural behaviour for many of us to turn to a woman in the home and ask her to make you a cup of tea.”

Ms Somerset said her advice to young girls growing up in the South Burnett this International Women’s Day was to be on the look out for opportunities.

“The South Burnett is so rich in opportunities. You should be taking every one,” she said.

“I think it’s also important to stay true to yourself and be the best you.

“Be kind and gather around you people who will support you and want to help you achieve.

“Your closest circle of support should be inspiring people you look up to and want to be like.

“Success is about feeling satisfied and supported in your life.

“At the end of the day though it’s really about family and friends, and valuing and enjoying the work you do.”

Throughout her life Ms Somerset has looked up to countless women. At the top of her list is her own mother.

“She means the world to me and has just been incredibly supportive,” she said.

“I also love reading biographies written by women.

“I loved Michelle Obama’s book. I enjoyed learning more about the work she put into her education and future and how she juggled life in the spotlight,” she said.

“Fleur Anderson is also amazing, everything she’s doing sounds interesting. I would recommend her podcast ‘Beating Around the Bush’ on rural topics.

“I’m also inspired by the younger women, like my 19-year-old daughter.

“I look at the talent coming through and am so excited to see what they will do in the years to come.”

Her greatest piece of advice for young women was to read.

“I try to read really widely and regularly,” she said. “Fiction and non fiction.

“Reading gives you a window into another life and really opens up so many opportunities. It’s a great way to learn.

“Never stop reading.”