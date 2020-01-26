Geritz racing showcasing the history of speedway

THE GERITZ family have a long and rich history when it comes to speedway racing and after 33 years since finishing second at the Kingaroy Speedway, Paul Geritz has rebuilt a piece of racing history.

Geritz Racing's Paul Geritz finished building an exact replica of the 1987 production sedan ahead of this year's Kings Royal and said it's something he has always wanted to do.

"I picked the car up from Rockhampton earlier in the year and it was in terrible shape," Geritz said.

"When I went to look at the car my brother said there are plenty of tips between Rockhampton and Kingaroy if you want to get rid of it," he said.

"I started from scratch and put so many hours into getting it looking like it is today."

The sedan was built to celebrate 50 years of the Kingaroy Speedway and has been used as a feature in the events promotion.

FAST CAR: The 1987 replica productions sedan built by Paul Geritz from scratch. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

The size and quality of the field at this year's Kings Royal is simply incredible according Geritz.

"The Kings Royal is being referred to as the Bathurst of speedway," Geritz said.

"It has just grown year after year and has become the best sedan event in Australia," he said.

"The quality of racing is as good as ever and some of the youth coming through the ranks just have no fear."

The Geritz racing production sedan will lead out the Kings Royal parade tonight, ahead of what is set to be a thrilling main event.