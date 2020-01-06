Gervais’ brutal Golden Globes opener

Controversial comedian Ricky Gervais has returned to host the Golden Globes after a four-year absence - and he's come back all guns blazing.

The Office star previously hosted Hollywood's loosest awards ceremony in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016 and in that time earned a reputation for skewering many of Hollywood's biggest stars. This year's ceremony is no different.

Speaking to E! presenter Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet before the ceremony, Gervais half-jokingly said he wasn't sure why he'd accepted the offer to host again.

"As I put down the phone, I said why am I doing this again. It's Christmas ruined, I've got to write jokes now. I cannot wait for this to be over," he said.

He said hosting was his version of an "extreme sport: I say awful things to (celebrities') faces and see what happens."

Here's how the night's unfolding …

RICKY'S OPENING MONOLOGUE

Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue.

Gervais had celebs - including Tom Hanks, who did not seem to be enjoying himself - wincing with his opening monologue. Here are some of the highlights:

"You'll be pleased to know this is the last time I'm hosting these awards. I don't care anymore. I'm joking, I never did. Lucky for me the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English, they don't know what Twitter is.

"I came here in a limo tonight, and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman. I feel sorry for her daughter. That must be the most embarrassing thing that's ever happened to her - and her dad was in Wild Hogs.

Gervais said Hollywood bigwigs are "all terrified of Ronan Farrow. Talking of all your perverts, it was a big year for pedophoile movies. Surviving R Kelly, Leaving Neverland, Two Popes...

He said the The Hollywood Foreign Press are "very very racist. We were going to do an In Memoriam, but when I saw the list, it wasn't diverse enough. I said no, not on my watch.

Gervais also made the claim-turned-meme that "Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself. Shut up, I know he's your friend! You had to make your own way here, didn't you? Take your own plane.

He paused occasionally for a bevvy.

"I've heard there's going to be a sequel to Sophie's Choice. It'd just be Meryl saying 'Well, it's got to be this one then.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, nearly 3 hours long. Leo attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like 'Come on'.

The world got to see James Corden as a fat p**sy. He was also in the movie Cats, but no one saw that. Judi Dench - oh god, I can't do this one - Judi Dench said it was the role of a lifetime because she loves nothing more than plonking herself down on the carpet, lifting her leg, and licking her own minge.

Finishing his opening monologue with a stern lecture insisting stars don't get political during their speeches, he said: "Most of you spent less time in school that Greta Thunberg. Accept your award, thank your agent, and your god, and f**k off."

EARLY WINNERS

The Morning Show stars Jen Aniston and Reese Witherspoon presented the first awards.

Best Actress in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy went to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for the brilliant Fleabag. She gave special thanks to her 'Hot Priest', Andrew Scott: "There was a lot of talk about chemistry this season... but he can have chemistry with a pebble."

Five-star Korean capitalist satire Parasite won Best Foreign-Language film: "Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many amazing films," said director Bong Joon-ho via a translator.

BUSHFIRES ON EVERYONE'S MIND

Russell Crowe won the second award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for The Loudest Voice, and sent a simple message as he's in Australia protecting his home from bushfires. Presenter Jennifer Aniston read it out:

"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate-changed based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique & amazing place it is."

Later on, Pierce Brosnan delivered another message directly to Australia from the stage: "All of us at the Golden Globes and the HFPA send our hearts to all of the people affected by the bushfires in Australia. Stay strong, god bless."

ELLEN'S HILARIOUS SPEECH

Ellen DeGeneres won the speical Carol Burnett Award for excellence in television, and delivered a hilarious speech (after giving a heartfelt tribute to those in Australia weathering the bushfire crisis). "They don't have to play me off, because it's a special award. They said they were going to give me a sign at 25 minutes, but that was just for my reference," she said.

Promising to be quick, she launched into a hilariously detailed description of the day of her birth. Then she zoomed through her professional highs and lows, saying that after she lost her '90s sitcom she got to do something she'd never done before: "Make my own whisky."

"You've all gotten to know me, I am an open book. And I couldn't have done it without my husband Mark," she quipped, also giving a shout-out to the couple's two (imaginary) children while real-life partner Portia DeRossi laughed from the audience.

RICKY'S OTHER ZINGERS

Gervais is popping up throughout the show to keep everyone on their toes:

"In a little while we're going to see a short clip from The Irishman… it's 88 minutes long."

"As you know, the meal tonight was all vegetables," he said, referencing the vegan meal celebs were served for dinner. "As are the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press."

"Knives Out has three nominations tonight. See what can happen if you don't dress people up as cats? It's that easy!"

More to come …