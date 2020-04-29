Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St Mary's Catholic College prep teacher Mrs McCarthy with some of her prep class.
St Mary's Catholic College prep teacher Mrs McCarthy with some of her prep class.
News

Get creative with St Mary’s new writing competition

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
29th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ST MARY’S Catholic College in Kingaroy has tasked their students with a writing challenge for Term 2.

Secondary literacy leader Jessica Cunningham said at a recent regular learning and teaching meeting, it was decided to create an opportunity for students to write more frequently during this challenging and interesting time.

“We discussed the possibility that students may like to work on their writing while at home or at school, completing interactive online learning tasks and activities,” Ms Cunningham said.

“Over the past couple of years, we have been working to improve the writing outcomes of our students from Prep to Year 12.

“This challenge provides an opportunity for students to engage with and develop their skills within the writing process.”

Mandy Sullivan (head of secondary) and Ms Cunningham have developed 20 different pieces of stimulus for students to creatively respond to.

Using a variety of stimulus including images, quotes, pieces of art (music, drama, dance and visual art), random words and daily activities, Mrs Sullivan and Miss Cunningham have designed 20 daily writing challenges on which students can base their writing.

“We believe this challenge will be an interesting way to encourage all of our students to write on a regular basis,” Ms Cunningham said.

“This is an optional activity and we believe that students may choose pieces of stimulus that ignite their imagination.

“They will have the opportunity to write in different genres, with different purposes and for different audiences across the 20 days.”

All students from Prep to Year 12 can submit entries for each challenge.

Prep to Year 2 students are encouraged to enter labelled drawings as part of their entries, while students from Year 3 to Year 12 are encouraged to write and illustrate their entries if they wish.

There will be prizes at the end of the challenge, delivered when all students are back on campus.

“We are encouraging all our students to have fun, be creative and enjoy writing,” Ms Cunningham said.

Ms Cunningham also included the below quote as inspiration.

“And by the way, everything in life is writeable about if you have the outgoing guts to do it, and the imagination to improvise. The worst enemy to creativity is self-doubt.”

― Sylvia Plath

education st marys catholic college kingaroy
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe storm and dust storm warning for South Burnett

        premium_icon Severe storm and dust storm warning for South Burnett

        News Take your washing off the line because strong winds forecast for the week are likely to bring storms and dust.

        • 29th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
        Council portfolios revealed at SBRC meeting

        premium_icon Council portfolios revealed at SBRC meeting

        Council News In today’s South Burnett Regional Council meeting, councillors have accepted their...

        LEARNING FROM HOME: Deb wants kids back in school

        premium_icon LEARNING FROM HOME: Deb wants kids back in school

        Politics “The overwhelming evidence is that our schools should be open for everyone and that...

        50km travel limit ‘no help’ to people in regions

        premium_icon 50km travel limit ‘no help’ to people in regions

        Politics MP calls for changes to travel restrictions to accommodate regional Queensland.