Get creative with St Mary’s new writing competition

St Mary's Catholic College prep teacher Mrs McCarthy with some of her prep class.

ST MARY’S Catholic College in Kingaroy has tasked their students with a writing challenge for Term 2.

Secondary literacy leader Jessica Cunningham said at a recent regular learning and teaching meeting, it was decided to create an opportunity for students to write more frequently during this challenging and interesting time.

“We discussed the possibility that students may like to work on their writing while at home or at school, completing interactive online learning tasks and activities,” Ms Cunningham said.

“Over the past couple of years, we have been working to improve the writing outcomes of our students from Prep to Year 12.

“This challenge provides an opportunity for students to engage with and develop their skills within the writing process.”

Mandy Sullivan (head of secondary) and Ms Cunningham have developed 20 different pieces of stimulus for students to creatively respond to.

Using a variety of stimulus including images, quotes, pieces of art (music, drama, dance and visual art), random words and daily activities, Mrs Sullivan and Miss Cunningham have designed 20 daily writing challenges on which students can base their writing.

“We believe this challenge will be an interesting way to encourage all of our students to write on a regular basis,” Ms Cunningham said.

“This is an optional activity and we believe that students may choose pieces of stimulus that ignite their imagination.

“They will have the opportunity to write in different genres, with different purposes and for different audiences across the 20 days.”

All students from Prep to Year 12 can submit entries for each challenge.

Prep to Year 2 students are encouraged to enter labelled drawings as part of their entries, while students from Year 3 to Year 12 are encouraged to write and illustrate their entries if they wish.

There will be prizes at the end of the challenge, delivered when all students are back on campus.

“We are encouraging all our students to have fun, be creative and enjoy writing,” Ms Cunningham said.

Ms Cunningham also included the below quote as inspiration.

“And by the way, everything in life is writeable about if you have the outgoing guts to do it, and the imagination to improvise. The worst enemy to creativity is self-doubt.”

― Sylvia Plath