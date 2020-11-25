Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Magistrate Chris Callaghan has tossed the father of a Southside man out of his courtroom following a verbal tirade.
Magistrate Chris Callaghan has tossed the father of a Southside man out of his courtroom following a verbal tirade.
News

‘Get out of my courtroom’: Callaghan throws aggro dad out

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
25th Nov 2020 12:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE father of a Southside man facing multiple charges has been thrown from a Gympie courtroom and told to stop acting like a "pork chop" following a verbal stoush with the magistrate.

The father of 23-year-old Jamie Dennis Geoffrey Butler was in court this week for Mr Butler's appearance by video to face a number of charges, including failing to appear, driving without a licence and evasion.

However, no lawyer showed up to represent Mr Butler, leaving him to answer questions from Mr Callaghan.

Mr Butler told the court he had applied for legal aid twice and was unsure of who should be representing him in court. He ultimately decided he "might as well" plead guilty to the charges given the confusion, he said.

Jamie Butler’s father attended Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.
Jamie Butler’s father attended Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Calculated: How a Gympie mum swindled her boss out of $136k

* Judge slams Gympie strangler a 'coward'

Mr Butler's father's groaned and sighed loudly several times from the gallery before blowing up and loudly exclaiming the prosecution needed to get its act together.

He continued to loudly berate the court when challenged by Mr Callaghan over his outburst and told him to "go and get his lawyer for him".

When the man continued berating the magistrate and police prosecutor Lisa Manns, Mr Callaghan told him to "get out of my courtroom".

"Tell your father to behave himself please; he doesn't need to be carrying on like a pork chop," Mr Callaghan said to Mr Butler on the video call after his father had stormed from the room.

Mr Butler's case was adjourned to a later date.

More Stories

court crime gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in court for kicking stranger’s head and obstructing police

        Premium Content Man in court for kicking stranger’s head and obstructing...

        News A Murgon man faced court after he kicked a stranger in the head at Fortitude Valley, obstructed police and spat on the jail cell’s CCTV camera.

        Queensland border to open to Victoria from December 1

        Premium Content Queensland border to open to Victoria from December 1

        News Qld borders reopening sees state set for $600m windfall

        How to get your hands on rare memorabilia

        Premium Content How to get your hands on rare memorabilia

        News SOUTH Burnett residents will soon have the opportunity to get their hands on rare...

        Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy on November 25