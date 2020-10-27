GET READY: Multiple storms impact the Burnett as warning issued

Storms are building across the Burnett regions, bringing heavy rain and potentially hail.

Storms are building across the Burnett regions, bringing heavy rain and potentially hail.

THE skies have gone dark across much of the Burnett, with several large storms already impacting the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology issues a severe thunderstorm warning at 12.30pm today for the region, warning of damaging winds, hailstones and heavy rainfall.

Yesterday Bureau of Meteorology's James Thompson said "showers and thunderstorms remain a good chance over the next three days for eastern Queensland, with significant thunderstorms over the coming few days".

Radar is showing several large cells moving across the region, with more likely this afternoon.