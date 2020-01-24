Get your best pluggers ready: Aussie Day weekend is here!

AUSSIE, AUSSIE, AUSSIE: Councillor Danita Potter and Kay Swansson from the Kingaroy Australia Day Committee are looking forward to the infamous thong throw this Sunday as Australia Day celebrations heat up down at the Kingaroy Showgrounds.

AUSTRALIANS might differ on when it should be celebrated, but there seems to be a general consensus around town: Australia Day is best spent beside a BBQ, washing a sausage and bread combo down with a nice cold beer.

Councillor Danita Potter and Kay Swansson from Kingaroy's Australia Day Committee both said they wouldn't mind what day the country celebrated being Australians, so long as it was a significant date the nation could all support and get behind.

"Personally I don't have an issue if they change Australia Day, so long as we do have a day we can celebrate being Australian," Ms Potter said.

"I think the day really needs to reflect a significant and important day in Australia's history.

"Whether it's the day we became a federation and Sir Edmund Barton became our first prime minister on January 1st, or the day the Dutch explorer Dirk Hartog first discovered the west coast of Australia (October, 25 1616)."

"As long as it's a day that's significant to our cultural heritage and history I don't really mind when we celebrate it," Ms Swansson said.

There’s nothing like a good thong toss competition on Australia Day.

"Australia Day is all about celebrating living in this multicultural society and all getting on together and having a fair go."

Ms Potter, Ms Swansson and the rest of the Australia Day committee have been hard at work planning another iconic and exciting morning of activities and events.

As well as a some bush poetry, a cooee competition and a good-old-fashioned thong throw, Sunday will also mark a very special day for 15 local residents as they become Australian citizens.

Ms Potter said she was most looking forward to hearing local singer, Julie-anne Bell lead the national anthem and speak a little bit about her life growing up in Australia while Ms Swansson said she also looked forward to the children's lamington eating competition.

This will be the first year local Australia Day celebrations are held down at the Kingaroy Showgrounds to coincide with the Speedway crowd in town for the highly anticipated Kings Royal.



We also hit the streets yesterday to ask locals how they're planning on spending their Australia Day this year:

I'm going camping with friends at Lake Cooroibah near Noosa. - Sara Lavender

If you haven't made any plans this Sunday don't miss out on all the activities and events down at the showgrounds.

All the details for the Australia Day in Kingaroy are right here:

And there's plenty of other great things happening around the regional all weekend.

All the details for Australia Day events and activities across the South Burnett are below:

CELEBRATE AUSTRALIA DAY IN THE SOUTH BURNETT

Australia Day is not only a time to celebrate all things Australian, but provides an opportunity to recognise our fellow South Burnett community members who excel in their chosen field, or that go the extra mile to help others!

Australia Day is also an occasion to showcase what's great about the South Burnett and to remember how fortunate we are to live together here in Australia.

Come along to a local Australia Day event and help celebrate what makes the South Burnett great.

Australia Day Award Presentation

- Saturday 25 January, 2020 at 6:00pm, Kingaroy Town Hall

Kingaroy Australia Day Celebrations/Citizenship Ceremony

- Sunday 26 January, 2020 from 7:00am, Kingaroy Showgrounds

Blackbutt Australia Day Celebrations

- Sunday 26 January, 2020 from 8:00am, Blackbutt Memorial Hall

Boondooma Australia Day Celebrations

- Sunday 26 January, 2020 from 5:00pm, Boondooma Homestead

Murgon Australia Day Celebrations

- Sunday 26 January, 2020 from 7:00am, Queensland Dairy & Heritage Museum

Nanango Australia Day Celebrations

- Sunday 26 January, 2020 from 7:00am, Nanango Showgrounds

Kumbia Australia Day Celebrations

- Sunday 26 January, 2020 from 5:00pm, Kumbia Memorial Hall

Wondai Australia Day Celebrations

- Sunday 26 January, 2020 from 7:00am, Coronation Park

Proston Australia Day Celebrations

- Sunday 26 January, 2020 from 2:00pm, Proston Scout Hall

Hivesville Australia Day Celebrations

- Sunday 26 January, 2020 from 7:00am, Hivesville Markets

For further information regarding Australia Day in the South Burnett contact Council's Executive Services team on 4189 9100 or email Council.

I'm going to celebrate by going to the pool and spending time with my family and friends. - William Twaddle

We are just having a BBQ with family at home - Vladimir Blajievschi

My family will be getting together and cooking up a BBQ and some Filipino food. - Darlene Castro

I'll be at home watching the tennis. Go Barty! - Bev Kapernick

We are going to Hervey Bay. My husband will be at a meat smoking competition and I'll be at the beach. - Corinne Tunstall

We will probably go to the local BBQ in Wondai and see family - Sarah Howard