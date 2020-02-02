Menu
Get your racquet on with Blackbutt tennis

Tristan Evert
2nd Feb 2020 1:30 PM
The Blackbutt Tennis Club are set to host their first open court session for 2020 with the Get Your Racquet On promotion aimed at getting adults up to age 50 back into tennis.

Starting on February 5 at 5:30pm at the Blackbutt tennis court, there will be fun round robin activities that require no tennis ability.

These sessions are open to everyone and will continue for 8 weeks.

Blackbutt Tennis secretary Noeleen Bird said it is a great way to socialise.

“In Blackbutt we have noticed a lack of tennis players in this age group,” Bird said.

“It will be a great way to socialise with a BBQ provided after and an all-inclusive cost of $10.”

You can register online at the club Facebook or contact Noeleen Bird on 0458 539 821.

blackbutt tennis south burnett sport
South Burnett

