Girlfriend's admission about Tomic’s ‘millions’

Bernard Tomic had to do more than flash an Amex card to win over his adult film star girlfriend, who has no interest in his money boasts.

Bernard Tomic's new flame clearly doesn't share his obsession with money.

The Aussie tennis star has never needed an invitation to talk up how much richer he is than his haters, regularly bragging about his bank balance whenever criticism starts flowing.

Tomic wasn't too concerned about his on-court performance following a loss to Mischa Zverev at Wimbledon in 2017, happy instead to rave about his luxury possessions.

"You probably don't like me but, at only 24, you guys can only dream about having what I have at 24," he said.

"End of the day, don't like me or whatever. Just go back dreaming about your dream car or house, while I go buy them."

After bombing out of Australian Open qualifying in 2018, the Queenslander again sought comfort in his wallet.

"I just count money, that's all I do. I count my millions," he told reporters. "You go do what I did. You go make $13-14 million. Good luck guys. Bye bye."

And Tomic had money on his mind as recently as two weeks ago, when he took exception to a question about his commitment to resurrecting his career after qualifying for the Australian Open by winning three straight matches in Qatar.

"I am in Doha, I risked my life flying here, my health, COVID's around, many sick, with many things that can go wrong," Tomic said. "I'm risking my life, and I'm playing and competing. Of course, I want to get there.

"Otherwise I'd be hanging my racquets up. I don't need to play tennis again, I've got enough money - so why are you asking me that question? Don't ask questions like that."

But Tomic must have used a different pick-up line to win over social media star and OnlyFans sensation Vanessa Sierra, because she doesn't care about his cash.

Answering questions from her followers on Instagram on Friday, one fan asked if Tomic's money was "an attraction for you".

"I've never dated a man for their money," Sierra replied. "I've always been very comfortable, I've always worked hard, I've always made my own money and I think anyone who focuses on someone else's income is not going to get very far in life.

"Someone could be rich today and then broke the next day and vice versa. You should never make any judgment on a person based on their income, it doesn't change who they are.

"I think you're better off focusing on yourself and trying to be a better person and trying to be around good people."

The couple went public in November and during the week Sierra shared an intimate view of her and Tomic's hotel room as they bunkered down for two weeks of quarantine ahead of the Australian Open, which starts on February 8.

She revealed the couple had been stuck inside playing video games for up to 11 hours a day, and complained about the food on offer as well as the lack of access to a professional hairdresser - which she described as the "worst part of quarantine".

Sierra said she never washes her own hair.

She needs to look good in front of the camera.

After announcing she never washes her own hair, Sierra faced a severe backlash from social media as Nick Kyrgios jumped in, saying she "obviously has no perspective".

Sierra hit back at her critics, declaring she was misinterpreted and she elaborated on the furore in her Instagram Q&A.

"My work is behind the camera so it's really important for me to look good," she said. "It's no different to a TV presenter, which by the way, they were taking the p*** out of me for it but they're also the ones that get their hair professionally done.

"They get their hair done five times a week but because I get mine done twice a week, because I take my job seriously, that's outrageous."

