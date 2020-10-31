Giant hail: Poll day weather warning

BOM and a group of Queensland storm chasers have issued warnings of dangerous storms and supercells with giant hail brewing.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast severe storms likely across the southeast on Saturday.

BOM Meteorologist Kimba Wong said the storms would push to the coast from the west around midday.

"We have got likely severe storms in the area, it is looking like a likely scattered severe storm day about the southeast, similar to what we've had in recent days," she said.

"There is the potential there for one or two supercells about the southeast, so very dangerous severe thunderstorms."

⚡🌩️ Very dangerous thunderstorms likely tomorrow around parts of #SEQld! Giant hail (>5cm), destructive winds (>125 km/hr) and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding are significant threats, as well as lightning ⚡ of course. Check https://t.co/nrtdU01hbS for the latest. pic.twitter.com/475zLk0qCe — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 30, 2020

Ms Wong said that supercells could bring destructive wind gusts in excess of 125 km/hr, giant hail with diameter in excess of 5cm and some periods of intense rainfalls.

"It could be quite an active day and the threat is there for quite dangerous storms."

Storm watcher group Higgins Storm Chasing has also issued a "severe and dangerous" storm warning for tomorrow as voters go to the polls.

Higgins, which has been criticised in the past for alarmist warnings, said tomorrow's storms would be the most severe and dangerous in the past five years.

The warning was issued on the Queensland-based Higgins Storm Chasing site just after 2pm.

"We believe that a few tornadoes could easily occur," the Queensland-based site said, using US terminology.

Rain forecast for tomorrow from the Bureau of Meteorology.

"The biggest threats will be giant hail up to 11cm (in diameter). Destructive winds up to 150km/hr, extreme rainfall (microbursts), frequent dangerous lightning and many supercells.

"There is a very high risk that these storms could cause significant damage and destruction …"

Higgins Storm Chasing is expanding throughout Australia to provide business services and free community services.

It works as a supporting partner with large not-for-profit organisations during natural disasters for relief and recovery providing donations of goods and cash directly to affected areas within Australia.

The unofficial, web-based weather forecaster was criticised for its alarmist warnings of potentially historic floods in outback Queensland in March.

It shared a post on social media warning of rainfall and flooding across western Queensland at a level not seen in 40 years.

Storms over Beaudesert.

Higgins Storm Chasing's Thomas Hinterdorfer defended the forecasting but said the site did not have an obligation to the public in the way forecasts were presented.

"We try to present the forecasts as is. We need to show what forecasts are showing," he said.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also said there will be storms and rain tomorrow but has not stipulated the weather will be severe.

