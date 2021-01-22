Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik finally reveal their daughter's name. Picture: Instagram

Gigi Hadid has finally revealed to fans the name for her baby daughter but you had to look closely to spot it.

The model, who shares her daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik, quietly updated her Instagram bio to include the information: "khai's mom".

According tobabynamewizard.com, the origins of the name are Vietnamese, and mean "strong" or "the chosen one".

This exciting news was shared exactly four months after Gigi and Zayn announced the birth of their daughter.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Zayn wrote in a Sept. 23 tweet. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

Gigi Hadid quietly updated her Instagram profile.

Gigi and Zayn welcomed Khai in September 2020. Picture: Instagram

"The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding," he added. "Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Gigi posted a photo writing: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," the 25-year-old wrote. "So in love."

On Wednesday, the young mum shared photos of her daughter to celebrate being four months old.

"my girl," Gigi wrote in the caption. "4 months & THE BEST KID."

Gigi celebrated her daughter being around for 4 months. Picture: Instagram

In a screenshot of a text message supposedly sent to Zayn, she wrote: "Hey … I'm obsessed w our kid."

She went on to give a shout-out to other mothers in another post, captioning a video of herself winking at the camera, "to new moms: if u washed your face today, i'm proud of you."

In the months following the birth of their daughter, Gigi has kept details close to her chest.

Originally published as Gigi finally unveils unusual baby name