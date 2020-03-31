Gilchrist: My isolation must-dos

Cricket legend Adam Gilchrist has revealed his favourite shows, films that are sure to help Aussies bust their self-isolation blues. Picture: Toby Zerna

Cricket legend Adam Gilchrist was an inspiration to his teammates and the nation on the pitch - and he continues to lead with his commentary in the Fox Sports team. Today the former skipper shares his tactics for beating boredom with his favourite shows, films and books.

SHOWS

1. BALLERS IS A MUST

Anything Dwayne Johnson does is ultra cool, and coming from a sporting background, the engagement between player/manager/club is really exciting.

Ballers starring Dwayne Johnson is a win, says Gilchrist

2. BIG LITTLE LIES

Simply outstanding acting (from Nicole Kidman, above, and others) and brilliant script adaptation. Frighteningly accurate portrayal of everyday life in some sections of society.

3. SUCCESSION

Another outstanding drama with several quirky, almost comedic characters.

FILMS

1. GOOD WILL HUNTING

High-quality acting from one of the most endearing actors, Robin Williams, coupled with the young guns of that time: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Awesome messaging delivered in wonderful, considered manner.

2. THE AUSTIN POWERS TRILOGY

Just funny, laugh-out-loud movies (above). Great cameos and extraordinary effort from Mike Myers. Got our Aussie cricket team through a few overseas tours.

Yeah baby, yeah … Gilchrist says the Austin Powers Triology got the Aussie cricket team through a few overseas tours.

3. ANYTHING WITH WILL FERRELL

We can all do with some cheering up through this tough time and he's the man to do it with films like Daddy's Home.

BOOKS

1. SHANTARAM

The most accurate writing I've come across that describes and captures the fascinating country that is India. Aussie prison escapee Gregory David Roberts' journeys from Melbourne to Mumbai to the Mountains of the Kashmir region are enthralling and captivating.

2. OPEN

Andre Agassi's autobiography is simply the best sports bio ever. Brutal honesty, exposing his inner feelings in a manner very few ever have.

Andre Agassi’s ‘Open’ is the best bio ever, according to Gilchrist.

3. 10 MINUTES, 38 SECONDS IN THIS STRANGE WORLD

It is by Elif Shafak. Just started this one on recommendation from a mate. His description: "Brilliant, Entertaining, Creative, Deep, Thoughtful, Imaginative, Moving, Wonderful, Etcetera" … not a bad plug, eh!

Originally published as Gilchrist: My isolation must-dos