Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene at Helensvale train station this afternoon.
The scene at Helensvale train station this afternoon.
News

Teens taken to hospital after alleged train station fight

by Emily Halloran
28th Jul 2020 7:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teens have been hospitalised after an alleged fight broke out at Helensvale Train Station on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the station on Town Centre Drive in Helensvale about 4.20pm.

A girl was left with facial injuries, while a boy had head injuries.

Both were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Initial reports by police indicate there may have been theft involved.

Police are investigating the incident and allegations.

Originally published as Girl, boy taken to hospital after alleged train station fight

More Stories

editors picks fight injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $24 million Burnett development on track for November finish

        premium_icon $24 million Burnett development on track for November finish

        Business Construction is well and truly underway on a massive Burnett development project.

        Water supply returns to thirsty town after 14 months

        premium_icon Water supply returns to thirsty town after 14 months

        Council News After trucking in water from Murgon since August, the Goomeri Water Treatment Plant...

        Police appeal for public’s help to solve Kingaroy robbery

        premium_icon Police appeal for public’s help to solve Kingaroy robbery

        News POLICE are urging anyone with information regarding a Kingaroy robbery to come...

        Major upgrade to Kingaroy street soon to be finished

        premium_icon Major upgrade to Kingaroy street soon to be finished

        Council News A Kingaroy street has been shutdown while major works are being completed.