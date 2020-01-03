Menu
A young girl has died after she sustained injuries in what is believed to be a freak fishing accident.
Girl dies in freak fishing accident at pier

by Brittany Goldsmith, Brooke Grebert-Craig
3rd Jan 2020 1:23 PM
A freak fishing accident is believed to have claimed the life of a young girl at Inverloch.

The girl, who is yet to be identified, was with family members from Melbourne on the holiday town's pier when she sustained life-threatening injuries just after 9.30am.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said paramedics tried to revive her but she died at the scene.

"It is understood a child sustained life-threatening injuries just after 9.30am at the pier," she said.

Inverloch pier.

"Paramedics worked on the girl, however she sadly died at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

