Girl kidnapped as mum pays for petrol

A shocking video has shown the moment a young girl was abducted while her mother was paying for petrol in the Ukraine.

The girl, four, was allegedly kidnapped from the petrol station in Boryspil in the country's north on Friday night, prompting a two hour search that thankfully led to her being found, unharmed, according to authorities. A suspect has also been arrested and charged.

On Saturday the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs released CCTV showing a man lifting the girl into the back seat of a white car, before walking to the driver's seat and driving away from the petrol station.

The girl was abducted while her mum was paying for petrol inside.

CCTV footage captured the moment the man picked up the young girl and put her into his car.

The video, acquired by Storyful, then shows the young girl after being rescued by officers, and reunited with her parents.

Andrey Nebitov from Kiev Regional Police said the abduction happened about 8pm and authorities immediately launched a manhunt involving officers from local, regional and Kiev police.

Within two hours police had apprehended a local man, 29. The man "confessed to police that he had kidnapped a child with criminal intent," the interior ministry said.

The man has been charged with three offences including rape, according to reports.

Mr Nebitov added in a Facebook post the officers had prevented a "much more heinous sexual offence".

