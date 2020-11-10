Little girl dies after tonsillitis diagnosis

A two-year-old girl who was given antibiotics for what “looked like tonsillitis” has died suddenly, leaving her family desperate for answers.

A family has been left heartbroken after their two-year-old daughter died suddenly in her sleep days after being diagnosed with tonsillitis.

After a short illness, which she appeared to be recovering from, Wyatt Rose Wheeler passed away at her home in Duffryn, Wales while she slept on Friday morning.

Her heartbroken parents, Sean and Laura and big sisters Layla, 12 and Amelia, nine, are said to be "devastated" after losing Wyatt.

Laura, 31, in a Facebook post said: "Our beautiful two-year-old baby girl passed away in her sleep.

"She was diagnosed with tonsillitis two days earlier and seemed like she was getting better.

"We don't have any answers that we sorely need yet, all we know is that life has been so cruel and that we are broken."

Describing Wyatt, the shattered mum said: "She was so full of love and joy and was the beacon that guided us all home from difficult times to become a family again.

"I'm not religious but I've never hoped for a heaven more.

"Don't feel the need to say words, I appreciate every single message I receive but all I want is her to be back here with us."

She added that the family home was "full of her and everywhere I turn she's around me".

"It is heartbreaking but also wonderful," she said.

"I never want to be without her.

"Her sisters are devastated and we're doing all we can to keep it together but life is less sweet without her cheeky grin."

She ended the heartfelt post by writing: "We love you, Wyatt. Night night, love you."

Family friend Ellie Daniel told Wales Online: "It's so unexpected. On Wednesday, she had been sniffling and it had seemed like a cold for a few days.

"She seemed to have some difficulty breathing so they took her into the Gwent (hospital) to have her checked over and they said it looked like tonsillitis."

She said Wyatt was sent home after being given some antibiotics, which she seemed to respond to as on Thursday, although she slept a lot, she was eating.

There will be an investigation into her death so the family can get the answers they need, according to Ms Daniel.

"It's impossible to get your head around it really and it just doesn't make any sense," she said.

"At the moment they are just surviving, there's a bunch of us doing whatever we can to make sure they don't have to think about anything right now."

Ms Daniel has since set up a fundraiser with other close family friends, Nicola Gilmore, Sam Dabb, Harriet Watkins, Kristy-Ann Standbridge and Becky Charlton.

The group said on the crowdfunder page: "Her family are, of course, devastated by this awful tragedy, and truly broken by this terrible shock.

"In her short time with us, Wyatt touched the lives of so many.

"The outpouring of grief and love for this wonderful little girl has been overwhelming and humbling."

They described her as a "happy, curious, sweet-natured and lovely little girl who was loved fiercely by all who knew her".

They added: "Words can't express nor do justice to the joy she brought to all of us and the pain her passing has brought.

"She captured the hearts of those who met her, immediately. Her captivating positivity and joy for life was a pleasure to witness.

"To know her was to love her, deeply and instantly. Though she is no longer with us, she will forever be loved and missed by so many."

They say the page was created in order to help the family as much as they can.

"In the face of such a senseless tragedy we have the impossible task of trying to ease their pain in any way we can.

"The truth is, nothing can make any of this OK, or ease a parent's devastation at the loss of such a treasured child, it feels hopeless and cruel," they wrote.

"Wyatt should never have been taken away from us. She had her whole life ahead of her, full of promise, and what a beautiful life it would have been."

