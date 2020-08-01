Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wayne John Donnollan thought his girlfriend was cheating on him so he drove while disqualified to find out - trouble was, police picked him up on the way.
Wayne John Donnollan thought his girlfriend was cheating on him so he drove while disqualified to find out - trouble was, police picked him up on the way.
News

Girlfriend cheating? Disqualified man drove to find out

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
1st Aug 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WAYNE John Donnollan thought his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he went to find out.

The problem was, he shouldn't have driven because he was disqualified by a court order.

As fate would have it police intercepted the 48-year-old on Bottlebrush Drv at Yeppoon on April 4.

It was only the month prior that Donnollan's driver's licence was disqualified.

Donnollan pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30 to his offending.

He copped a mandatory two-year disqualification this time and was also fined $400.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Driver's frank admission to police who pulled him over

Lost wallet at Gracemere park helps police pin drug charge

Woman waves knife at 'slow driver' in road rage incident

disqualified driving charge tmbcourt wayne john donnollan yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS JOBS JOBS: These 50 places are looking for workers

        premium_icon JOBS JOBS JOBS: These 50 places are looking for workers

        Business If you’re in search of work, this list has 50 current vacancies in the South Burnett.

        300+ stallholders: Beloved Nanango markets back in business

        premium_icon 300+ stallholders: Beloved Nanango markets back in business

        Whats On THE return of the monthly market has Nanango residents and visitors in high...

        Belated prize for Murgon State High School Scholar

        premium_icon Belated prize for Murgon State High School Scholar

        Community A MURGON State High School scholarship winner has been honoured after the ceremony...

        Arsenal of WWII guns, ammo, drugs uncovered in Burnett raid

        premium_icon Arsenal of WWII guns, ammo, drugs uncovered in Burnett raid

        News POLICE uncovered guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and cannabis at the young...