Paul Gallen has sensationally offered to come out of retirement and give his services to the injury depleted Warriors for the remainder of the 2020 NRL season.
Paul Gallen has sensationally offered to come out of retirement and give his services to the injury depleted Warriors for the remainder of the 2020 NRL season.
Rugby League

‘Give me a call’: Gallen considers helping the Warriors

by Staff writers
19th May 2020 7:42 PM

Paul Gallen has sensationally offered to come out of retirement and give his services to the injury depleted Warriors for the remainder of the 2020 NRL season.

The NRL have refused to lend the team any players to deal with an injury crisis, but Gallen said he would be willing to seriously consider answering an SOS.

"The Warriors have done such an amazing job to get over here to Australia, so many sacrifices to get the game going again, you'd like to think we could help them out as much as possible," Gallen said on 2GB radio.

"I tell you what, we've got until June 30 and I heard Billy Slater say he'd come back and play, Sam Thaiday today said he'd come back and play.

"I reckon between the three of us you'd get 10 or 15 games out, so why not, give me a call.

"The sacrifices they made, I would consider it."

Originally published as 'Give me a call': Gallen would consider retirement backflip to help Warriors

