Crime

Gladstone man wakes up in gutter after causing $2k damage

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
16th Nov 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:54 AM
A GLADSTONE man has woken up in a gutter covered in mud after causing $2102.50 in damage to an excavator used for road works.

Some time between March 23 and 26, Todd William Cornwell Boor had been at Gladstone-Benaraby Rd where an excavator had been left locked and secured with a tank of diesel.

Boor approached the vehicle and attempted to jimmy open the engine compartment and gain entry to the cab through the doors, causing scratches and indentations around the lock.

Boor managed to break off the fuel cap and indented the fuel cap. He then stole 80L of diesel fuel from the excavator.

Fingerprints found on the vehicle were what gave away the 32-year-old's offending.

He was located and questioned on May 2 where Boor said he couldn't remember taking the diesel.

He stated he had been crabbing which some mates "a long time ago" and was very drunk that night.

Boor told police he woke up the next morning in a gutter with his legs covered in mud and if he had committed the offence it would have been that night.

Boor pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 6 to stealing, wilful damage and failure to appear.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Boor had limited recollection of the offence due to his intoxication but accepted responsibility.

He said Boor had since started a business.

Boor was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole and ordered to pay $2102.50 in restitution.

