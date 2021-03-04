Gladstone woman turns your trash into her treasure

Sharon McIntosh from That Old Chair said what started as a hobby had grown to be so popular that a pop-up store was needed.

Sharon McIntosh from That Old Chair said what started as a hobby had grown to be so popular that a pop-up store was needed.

What started as a hobby has now blossomed into a business for New Auckland woman Sharon McIntosh.

After an outpouring of encouragement from her friends and family, Ms McIntosh recently decided to take the leap and open her own pop-up furniture restoration shop.

Named 'That Old Chair', the business is run from Ms McIntosh's home and is set for a grand opening on the weekend of Saturday, March 20.

"I get things that have or are about to be thrown out at the tip, recycle it, and turn it into something beautiful," Ms McIntosh said.

Ms McIntosh, formerly from Melbourne, said she would wait and see as to whether the shop was popular with the community before exploring expansion.

"I just want to wait and see if I get the business and if I do then I'd seriously think of renting a real shop and doing it out of there," she said.

"Just to see the interest I get, and it seems like people are jumping on it already."

Ms McIntosh said furniture restoration was important because she was saving the environment by rescuing other people's unwanted goods.

"It is sad to see something really beautiful, or that was beautiful that someone's owned years ago, get thrown out or given away," she said.

Ms McIntosh said she worked as a part-time cleaner, but hoped That Old Chair gained enough traction she could run the business full-time.

For all That Old Chair inquiries call Sharon on 0415 660 768, email her on shazba64@gmail.com or drop into her pop-up shop at 3 Dorset Cl, New Auckland.

