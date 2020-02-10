Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Taliesha Kilgour. Photo: Facebook
Taliesha Kilgour. Photo: Facebook
News

Glamorous Bay model on drug charges

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
9th Feb 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 10th Feb 2020 4:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HERVEY BAY model admits she needs to clean up her act or risk swapping the glamour of photo shoots for a jail cell and prison uniform.

Taliesha Catherine Kilgour pleaded guilty on Thursday to being in possession of marijuana, a smoking utensil and buprenorphine.

Buprenorphine is used to treat opioid use disorder and severe pain.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Sonia Edwards said the 25-year-old was pulled over while driving on December 11.

"Her vehicle was intercepted and searched, with officers finding drugs and the smoking utensil," Sgt Edwards said.

The marijuana was found in two sealed plastic bags.

One was located in a cigarette packet and the other in Kilgour's pants pocket.

"She told officers the marijuana was for her own use," Sgt Edwards explained.

In relation to the second charge, Kilgour admitted she did not have a prescription for the buprenorphine.

Police sought a forfeiture order for the smoking utensil.

Sgt Edwards handed up a criminal history with five drug-related entries.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge heard Kilgour moved back to Hervey Bay to help care for her grandmother.

Defence lawyer Lesley Powell said her client co-operated fully with police during the search of the vehicle.

Ms Powell said Kilgour had worked in hospitality but was unemployed at the moment.

"She is normally industrious by working as a model on the side," Ms Powell said.

Ms Powell said Kilgour understood she was reaching a point where the courts might have no option but to impose terms of imprisonment.

"I ask that you take into account that she has sought assistance from her doctor and has a referral to AODS," Ms Powell said.

She told Mr Guttridge Kilgour was on the "tail end" of a probation order and was instructed by Kilgour that her performance had been "exemplary."

She requested Mr Guttridge consider another probation order.

The magistrate adjourned the matter and ordered a pre-sentence report from the probation office.

Depending on the contents of the report, Mr Guttridge suggested probation with community service could be an option.

Kilgour will learn her fate on March 5.

Bail was enlarged.

More Stories

Show More
court news crime news drugs fccrime glamour hervey bay hervey bay newstaliesha kilgour model photo shoot
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heavy rain brings both chaos and hope

        premium_icon Heavy rain brings both chaos and hope

        Weather The weekend’s torrential rainfall across Queensland caused widespread flash flooding, transport disruptions and saw emergency services stretched.

        • 10th Feb 2020 5:22 AM
        Gallery: Legends go head to head

        premium_icon Gallery: Legends go head to head

        Rugby League Thousands of spectators took over Cherbourg’s Jack O’Chin Oval on Saturday for the...

        50+ Photos: Men’s Legends of League grand final

        premium_icon 50+ Photos: Men’s Legends of League grand final

        Rugby League It was two Cherbourg sides that went head to head in the Legends of League mens...

        100+ Photos: Natives resit Hornet sting

        premium_icon 100+ Photos: Natives resit Hornet sting

        Rugby League It was a wet weather affair for the Legends of League women’s grand final clash...