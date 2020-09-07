Menu
Glenview woman faces multiple child sex charges
Crime

Glenview woman to face Supreme Court on raft of child sex charges

by Kara Sonter
7th Sep 2020 8:31 AM
A 28-year-old woman will stand trial in Brisbane Supreme and District Courts on a raft of child sex charges.

The Glenview woman today fronted Caboolture Magistrates Court for a committal hand-up for the serious charges including the indecent treatment of a child under 16 and involvement in making child exploitation material.

She also faces five counts of committing an indecent act in any place to which the public are permitted access, permitting use of place, stupifying in order to commit an indictable offence, carnal knowledge of children under 16 and aggravated supply of a dangerous drug to a minor under 16 as well as possessing drug utensils and a category A, B or M weapon.

She was committed to Brisbane District Court for four of the charges, while one charge will be dealt with in the Supreme Court.

She will also return to Caboolture Magistrates Court on December 14 to face remaining charges.

 

 

