‘Go back to China’: Shameful racist rant

A man and his pregnant partner were on the receiving end of a "rampage of racial slurs" as they waited for a pregnancy scan in south Perth on Tuesday.

Jay Shin told news.com.au he and his partner, who didn't want to be named, were waiting for a scan of their baby at a Canning Vale radiology clinic at about 2pm when they suddenly heard a woman tell them to "go back to your own country".

"We were sitting there minding our own business typing on our phones, and we heard this racist say, 'Translator my arse'," Jay said.

"She then went on a whole rampage of racial slurs. She said, 'Go back to your own country nips'."

Jay said he asked the woman if she was talking to him and his partner, and she said, "Yeah". He then responded, "Wow, what is happening right now."

Jay Shin and his partner, who is 19 weeks pregnant were the target of racial abuse.

Jay thinks the woman may have been triggered because her partner was not allowed into the room while she underwent a radiation procedure.

He said another couple of Asian descent had come into the clinic and been admitted with a translator to assist them.

Jay shared a video of the incident on TikTok on Monday, adding his partner had begun filming during the altercation. In the video, the woman can be heard saying, "Go back to China".

Jay also claimed they called him and his partner a number of slurs before the camera was turned on. He said he believed filming the couple defused the situation.

In a TikTok video the woman can be heard telling the couple to, 'Go back to China'.

Jay said the staff at the radiology clinic were "amazing", escorting the couple away before asking them to leave.

News.com.au contacted the clinic where the incident occurred, but they declined to comment.

Jay said he wants to be a spokesperson against racism, and said if he came across the couple again he'd love to educate them.

"I don't want racism (like this) to ever happen again," he said.

He said he has aunties who have been living in Australia since they were 17. He said if they were in a similarly confrontational situation, he didn't know if they'd cope as well as him.

"These racial attacks, I wouldn't say they're very common. It's not a very common thing," he said.

"But it's still there, even if it's not a very common thing."

