GOAL: A new look South Burnett football season restarts

A NEW look football season restarted last weekend in Kingaroy with three teams competing in a nine week round robin style competition.

Gunners, Wests and Barambah will play 6 short games every Saturday afternoon with a grand final set for the tenth week.

Kingaroy Senior Football president Mark Denman said everyone has been really positive about restarting the season.

“It was really relieving to see everyone was still keen to play after having such a long break away from the game,” Denman said

“The mood at the games has been really positive and I think everyone is really enjoying having a bit of normality back.

“Unfortunately Nanango didn’t enter a team, however with the three teams and the round robin competition everyone gets to play each other an even amount of times.”

Competition kicked off on Saturday July 18 with Barambah taking an early lead on two points with both Gunners and Wests on one point.

Matches start at 2pm at Kingaroys Tom Alford Oval.