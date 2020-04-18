Goals without commitment lead to failure

INTENTIONS and commitment are two very different beasts, but yet they are co-dependent upon each other for success.

I’ll give you one guess as to which of these is lacking in conviction and which is on a continuous down-hill slope of misguided direction.

Here’s an example of great intentions.

“That’s it, on Monday I’m going to eat well and go for a walk before I start anything else for the day....”

Monday comes around and what do you know? You are all in.

By Wednesday, food starts to filter back to some not-so-great options and by Saturday you need a day off exercising.

You feel like you have failed and then your emotions start to mirror your actions.

All intention with no commitment and conviction = failure.

Calories don’t get consistently burnt on great intentions.

You don’t reach for different food choices consistently on great intentions, your happiness doesn’t feed itself on great intentions.

You need conviction and commitment behind your intention to achieve any long-lasting change.

Having said the obvious, imagine having all the conviction and commitment in the universe (which is a lot) and no clear intention.

What a hurricane of events that would culminate in.

I am sitting in my office as I write this, shaking my head at the thought of people running around with all this undirected energy.

With no intention behind your commitment, you will shoot off in a million directions like a fire cracker.

The two together are a true force to be reckoned with.

Focused intention backed with commitment and conviction ( now I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about the way your life can be).

One without the other is cheating you from succeeding in your life.

It’s as simple as that. So do yourself a favor.

Follow my simple formula for success. Make your intentions for your direction achievable and back yourself with 100 per cent commitment.

Now it’s time for you to go and think about your first intention, no matter how small it is and jump head first in the pool of commitment. All in or not in.

Remember, during the restrictions placed on us all, I have free content going online on Mondays, plus extra workouts and ideas about food and health that you can apply in the home @ LG personal training.

Laila Joyce-Baker is a Kingaroy-based personal trainer and professional massage therapist.