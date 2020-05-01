‘Going through a bad time’: Driver’s excuse for drug-fuelled bender

DANGEROUS DRIVING: Dominic Reece Bryham received a four-year jail sentence for a dangerous drug-fuelled chase through Surfers Paradise last year. He was found with a stash of weapons and drugs when caught by police.

A DRUG-addicted driver came within “a hair’s breadth of killing someone” during a wild and dangerous police chase, a court was told.

Clad in a green prison tracksuit, Dominic Reece Bryham told Brisbane Supreme Court he was “going through a bad time” when he drove at police during a drug-fuelled bender last year.

The Sunshine Coast man pleaded guilty to a raft of charges, including possessing weapons, dangerous driving, evasion and possessing dangerous drugs.

Crown prosecutor Ellie Jary told the court Bryham was drug affected when he got behind the wheel of his car on April 4 last year.

He was stopped by Surfers Paradise police after weaving in and out of traffic and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Bryham then drove at police, swerving at the last minute.

When he was located later that morning, Bryham performed a 180-degree turn and hit a parked car and police vehicle.

He drove off while evading traffic and running a red light.

Police located him in a car park with a bag containing a shotgun, shotgun ammunition and “other firearm rounds”, MDMA in clip seal bags, small quantities of methylamphetamine and alprazolam, oxycodone tablets, cash, a knife and drug utensils.

Ms Jary said Bryham was on parole and a suspended sentence at the time of offending.

Defence lawyer Charlotte Smith said Bryham had struggled with an addiction to ice but he otherwise had bright employment prospects.

She told the court he could secure work when he finished his carpentry apprenticeship and had sporting interests that could “keep him away from drugs and alcohol”.

Justice Helen Bowskill said the offending sent chills down her spine considering the recent deaths of the four Victorian police officers.

“It was terrifying behaviour,” Justice Bowskill told the 25-year-old.

“You would have come within a hair’s breadth of killing someone.”

Justice Bowskill sentenced Bryham to four years’ jail and disqualified him from holding a driver’s licence for two years.

He will be eligible for parole on April 9 next year.

– NewsRegional