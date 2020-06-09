Gold Coast Titans break 14-game losing streak

WINNER’S CIRCLE: Phillip Sami scoring the match winning try for the Gold Coast Titans who defeated the West Tigers 28–23 on Sunday night. (Picture: Dan Peled)

IT HAD been nearly a year since the Gold Coast Titans last sang their victory song, until Sunday night when they defeated the West Tigers 28–23.

The Titans broke a 14-game losing streak, coming from behind to claim their first win since June 9 last year.

A 77th minute field goal from Benji Marshall looked to seal the match, however a 78th minute try from the Titans Phillip Semi put them ahead by 5.

After a prolonged off season Ash Taylor proved the difference, helping the Titans claw their way back from being 12–0 down in the first 15 minutes.

It was a poor start for the Titans who lost their fullback Tyrone Roberts to an ankle injury prior to kick off, however an early 40/20 from Taylor followed by a try from the Captain Kevin Proctor swung the game’s momentum.

The Titans managed to score another try, levelling the half time score.

After the break the Tigers were quick to pounce with their winger David Nofoaluma crossing for his second try taking the score to 22–12.

The Titans fought back with Gold Coast back rower Keegan Hipgrave crossing under the posts in the 59th minute, followed by a try from Brian Kelly in the 69th minute.

A short kick off from the Tigers gifted the Titans possession in the dying minute with Sami scooping up a Kelly grubber to seal the match, ending one of the longest loosing streaks since the Knights back in 2006.

The Titans will now turn their focus to the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday at Sydney’s Bankwest Stadium.