Two people have been taken into police custody after allegedly chasing down a man and bashing him with golf clubs and metal bars in broad daylight.
Crime

Golf clubs and metal bars used in wild public assault

by Kate Kyriacou
11th Sep 2020 3:26 PM
TWO people have been taken into police custody after allegedly chasing down a man and bashing him with golf clubs and metal bars outside a Fortitude Valley pet store.

Police were called to Doggett St in the Valley at 10.45am yesterday after two men allegedly ran across the road and smashed up a ute and assaulted its occupant.

Two men carrying golf clubs on a street in Doggett St, Fortitude Valley. Picture: Grant Kapernick
A police spokesman said one of the men hit another man in the head with a metal pole, causing "contusions and lacerations to his forehead".

The investigation is ongoing but the attack is not believed to be random.

Police take the two men into custody. Picture: Grant Kapernick
Two men were taken into custody but are yet to be charged.

"Two men are assisting police with their investigation," the spokesman said.

Originally published as Golf clubs, metal bars used in wild public assault

crime police violence

