Golf duo put years of experience to good use

Aileen Bartlett and Jane Franklin know their way around the Kingaroy Golf Club and put their years of experience to good use on Sunday.

Jane Franklin and Aileen Bartlett know their way around the green and put their years of experience to good use, winning both the nett and gross competitions.

Franklin, the Kingaroy Golf Club ladies’ vice-captain, said it was one of their best performances yet.

“We have played a lot of golf together over the years and we had a great day on Sunday,” Franklin said.

“We have played in this event several times and this was without doubt our best event yet.

“We even managed to hit a par round, pretty good for two ladies in their 60s.”

Bartlett said she made the transition to golf from hockey some 40 years ago.

“I was a hockey player in my youth and made the switch to golf as my husband played,” Bartlett said.

“Jane and I combine really well and we go back quite a few years.

“There is a great community of ladies playing golf in the region.”

The Kingaroy Golf Club has been promoting women in golf over the past six months with various introduction days and Franklin said the club was in a really good position.

“Since the start of the year we have had eight new ladies join the club,” Franklin said.

“We have been running the ladies’ Let’s Golf program and it has been really successful.

“A lot of hard work from a number of people has resulted in an influx in members and the club is in a great place at the moment.”

Venessa Hansen and Sue Pottle finished runners up in the Gross with Donna Askin and Julie Graham finishing runners up in the Nett.

In the men’s division, Grant Green and Rodney Evans took out the Gross competition with Shayne Labuschewski and Trevor Turner taking out the Nett.

Graham Hourne and Greg Toohey finished runners up in the Gross with Grant Green and Rodney Evans finishing runners up for the Nett.

The next round of golf at the Kingaroy Golf Club will take place Thursday, February 27, with the Open Day and American Foursomes.