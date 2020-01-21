Menu
Good Price Pharmacy's Andrew Lerch and club president John Dalton congratulate Chris Edmund on the hole in one and competition win. Picture: Veronnica Harris
Golf

Golfer hits first hole in one after 30 years on greens

Tristan Evert
21st Jan 2020 10:00 AM
Subscriber only

AFTER 30 years of playing golf, Kingaroy’s Chris Edmunds was thrilled to hit her first hole in one at the Kingaroy Golf Club open day on Sunday.

More than 60 competitors took to the South Burnett’s only 18-hole course for the event, and Edmunds also took out the ladies competition.

She said the successful day was a career highlight.

“I’ve been playing golf on and off for about 30 years, and to hit a hole in one and take the win is very exciting,” Edmunds said.

“The Kingaroy Golf Club is a great club full of good friends.

“I would like to give a big thank you to Andrew Lerch from Good Price Pharmacy for sponsoring the day, because without the generosity of sponsors we can’t have these lovely days.”

Edmunds said she was looking forward to the season ahead, particularly the Kingaroy Peanut Harvest Week of Golf in March.

“The Harvest Week of Golf is coming up soon and is a huge event for us, attracting people from all over Queensland and NSW,” she said.

“I also play in the veterans golf and various other competitions during the week.

“The club is always coming up with new initiatives to encourage players to come down for a game.”

The Kingaroy Golf Club Peanut Harvest Week of Golf will be held from March 25–30, and nominations are now open.

